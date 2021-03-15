Landscape Of The Year 2021 Supreme Winner Crowned

Press Release – Registered Master Landscapers

Humphreys Landscaping has secured the coveted Landscape of the Year 2021 supreme award in this year’s Landscapes of Distinction Awards, with its winning entry ‘Herne Bay House’. The ‘Herne Bay House’ entry also scooped up first place gold medals in the premier awards section in the construction, design and horticulture categories.

The annual awards, hosted by Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand, showcase the very best in professional landscaping practices. The awards recognise achievement in landscape construction and design and maintenance across both residential and commercial projects, and represent the highest professional accolade in the industry.

This year’s awards attracted a record number of entries says Registered Master Landscapers chief executive officer, Janine Scott.

“We are thrilled by the level of interest this year, and pleased to see so many new entrants,” says Scott. “In total, we received nearly 90 entries, which is 50 percent up on last year.

“We are also seeing an increase in the quality, scope, and uniqueness of the entries being submitted. Our industry is in good heart despite the challenges of the times and that is a tribute to the dedication and high standards of our members.”

The awards are independently judged by a panel of leading New Zealand landscape industry practitioners, each with their own speciality.

The judges say that, “the Herne Bay House is a triumph of engineering, construction, landscape technology, design, and plant management. The double sloping coastal cliff section has been structurally stabilised in order to support a large house and garden complex. The lush resort-style landscape provides a truly luxurious outdoor living environment, with highest quality materials, planting, and maintenance.

“This garden truly demonstrates a high level of landscape design, engineering and technology, along with masterful gardening, to deliver the Master Landscapers Landscape of the Year for 2021.”

In addition to the supreme Landscape of the Year award, there are several premier categories that recognise the best overall projects from the winning entries. Finalists are recognised for the vision and skill they have demonstrated in New Zealand landscaping projects. Premier award winners are judged across residential and commercial projects categories for: Best Construction Project of the Year, Best Design Project of the Year, Best Horticultural Project of the Year, Best Maintenance Project of the Year, People’s Choice Award, and Special Feature Awards.

This full list of this year’s premier award winners is: Humphreys Landscaping’s entry for the Auckland-based ‘Herne Bay House’ in all three construction, horticulture and design categories, and Diva Landscapes’ entry for Arrowtown’s ‘The Lodge at the Hills’ in the garden maintenance/management category. Special feature awards go to HEB Construction for its entry ‘Maungawhau / Mt Eden Tihi Boardwalk’, and Natural Habitats Landscapes for its entry ‘Westfield Newmarket Greenwalls’.

The 2021 People’s Choice Award was awarded to Christchurch business Onlandscapes Ltd for its entry ‘40 Thorrington Road’.

For a complete list of award winners go to www.masterlandscapers.org.nz

About the Landscapes of Distinction Awards:

Established in 1990 by Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand, the annual Landscape of Distinction Awards offer an opportunity for professional landscaping practices of all sizes and specialties to gain recognition and national exposure. Recognising outstanding quality and performance in landscaping practice, the annual Landscapes of Distinction Awards are the highest professional accolade in the industry.

Entries are welcomed from members’ landscape practices of all sizes and specialties, across residential, commercial and revegetation works. The awards judging process went online two years ago and is now judged remotely. Entrants submit an extensive portfolio of plans, photographs, and videos of their entry.

The 2021 judging panel is made up of head judge Penny Cliffin, director of HIKOI Garden Tours, landscape architect, and former lecturer in landscaping, who judges plants and planting; Craig Wilson, a registered landscape architect and managing director of Form Garden Architecture, who judges from a landscape architecture perspective; and Craig Wallace, a Licensed Building Practitioner and director of CJW Build, who assesses the entries on the quality of their construction.

The 2021 Landscapes of Distinction Awards winners were announced at a gala awards dinner, hosted at the Rydges Latimer Hotel in Christchurch on 13 March 2021.

About Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand:

Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand is proud to be the national representative organisation for landscaping professionals. Previously known as Landscaping New Zealand (LIANZ), Registered Master Landscapers has officially represented the New Zealand landscaping industry since 1985, guided by its mission to promote professionalism and quality trade practice.

Registered Master Landscapers is committed to the education and advancement of professional standards within the landscape industry and works closely with industry on legislative and regulatory issues, education and events, certification programmes, marketing and promotion of standards. It also celebrates and awards excellence in the landscaping industry through its annual Landscapes of Distinction Awards programme, and encourages and supports the next generation of landscaping professionals through its annual Young Landscaper of the Year competition.

Registered Master Landscapers has members across New Zealand and actively recruits based on an assessment of their standard of work. Its members are bound by the Association Constitution, Code of Conduct, Environmental Policy, and Complaints Procedure, ensuring professional business practices are carried out with integrity at all times.

