Finalists Named In Good Employer Awards
Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries
Promoting the food and fibres sector as a great place to work is a priority for employers, Ministry for Primary Industries Deputy Director-General Karen Adair said as she announced the finalists in the second Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.
She acknowledged the past 12 months had been tough on employers but said the finalists had shown passion, innovation and commitment to the food and fibres sector that deserved to be acknowledged.
“Our food and fibres sector plays a vital role in the recovery of our economy. Our people are our most important resource, and the finalists have all demonstrated that they’re putting their people first.”
“This is the second time we’ve run these awards, and I continue to be impressed at the calibre of the applicants.”
She said about 350,000 people were employed in the food and fibres sector, representing at least one in seven working New Zealanders, and as many as one in three in some regions.
MPI’s Fit for a Better World – Accelerating our Economic Potential Roadmap sets goals of employing 10 percent more Kiwis from all walks of life in the food and fibres sector by 2030, and 10,000 more New Zealanders in the workforce over the next 4 years.
“Initiatives like our Opportunity Grows Here campaign shows there are no shortages of work in this important sector.”
“Everyone who entered the Good Employer Awards have shown their commitment towards showing that the food and fibres sector is a great place to work. Having the right environment to nurture and develop workers is critical to the future of our food and fibres sector.”
The winners will be announced at Parliament in Wellington on 12 April, 2021.
The finalists in the four categories are:
Māori Agribusiness
Finalists
|Name
|Company Name – location
|Sector
|Shannon Te Huia
|Puniu River Care – Te Awamutu
|Forestry
|Hoana Rewi
|Rewi Haulage Limited, East Coast Log Haulage Limited – Tikitiki East Coast
|Forestry
Employee Development
Finalists
|Name
|Company Name – location
|Sector
|Brent & Rebecca Miller
|MilkIQ Limited – Ashburton
|Dairy
|Adam Hittmann
|Vetora – Te Awamutu
|Vet
|Heather Kean
|T&G Global- Auckland
|Horticulture
Safe & Healthy Work Environment
Finalists
|Name
|Company Name – location
|Sector
|Phil Taylor
|Port Blakely – Christchurch
|Forestry
|Liam O’Sullivan
|Landcos Ventures Limited – New Plymouth
|Dairy
|Tess Keenan
|Constellation Brands NZ – Auckland
|Wine
Supreme
Finalists
|Name
|Company Name
|Sector
|Rhys and Kiri Roberts
|Align Clareview – Ashburton
|Dairy
|Sarah Lei
|Trevelyan’s – Tauranga
|Horticulture
|Anna Pule
|Rayonier Matariki Forests – Auckland
|Forestry
|Jenny Buckley and Dave van den Beuken
|Jaydee Partnership – Hamilton
|Dairy
|Heather Kean
|T&G Global – Auckland
|Horticulture
