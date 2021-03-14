Wanaka A&P Show Celebrates Another Successful Event

Press Release – Wanaka A and P Show

Organisers of the Wanaka A&P Show have confirmed another tremendous turnout for the annual event, with about 45,000 people attending the two-day Show this weekend. Many months of planning went into the 84th Wanaka A&P Show the largest …

Organisers of the Wanaka A&P Show have confirmed another tremendous turnout for the annual event, with about 45,000 people attending the two-day Show this weekend.

Many months of planning went into the 84th Wanaka A&P Show – the largest lifestyle event in the South Island – with new challenges presented this year due to the introduction and management of Covid-19 regulations.

Show event manager Jane Stalker says the team is thrilled to have delivered a well-organised and successful event that adhered to health and safety guidelines.

“I think I can speak on behalf of the wider Upper Clutha community that we were very, very fortunate to be able to proceed with the Wanaka A&P Show this year and we are absolutely thrilled with the turnout,” she says. “The Show would not have gone ahead if it wasn’t for our wonderful trade exhibitors, sponsors and funders and we are grateful for their continued support.”

An economically critical event that injects more than $11 million into the local economy each year, the Wanaka Show brings rural and urban communities together for two days of fun and entertainment.

“It means so much to us to be able to bring this incredible event to the Upper Clutha after a very challenging 12 months not only our famers but for everyone in the community,” Stalker says. “The Show has provided an opportunity for us to be able to support the small businesses who travel to us from all over New Zealand, and it was fantastic seeing our local motels and restaurants buzzing again.”

This year’s Show also saw the introduction of Cheers Wānaka, a community give-back initiative whereby $1 from every adult ticket sold at the gate is paid forward to a local non-profit organisation. Money raised through Cheers Wānaka is currently being totalled and will be made public as soon as possible.

The number of trade exhibitors at the Showgrounds this year was 520, up on previous years.

Sheep entries were significantly up on last year, with 260 entries and 180 fleeces (the biggest ever for fleece entries). Horse entries were on par with last year, with 1700 entries (260 horses participating). The number of cattle entries was 64, and 64 dog triallists (64 dogs). Livestock, which came to the Show from around the South Island, continued to be of a high calibre. Seventy-seven dogs competed in the world-famous Jack Russell race, with first place being awarded to Harry, owned by Samara Buchanan of Cromwell.

“The feedback over the past two days has been fantastic,” Stalker adds. “The delightful Hilary Barry was definitely a highlight, as were drag queens CoCo Flash and Erika – who celebrated diversity and inclusiveness in their wonderful flamboyant way. The inaugural Runway wearable arts competition was also a hit and we got to see some incredible creations in the fashion show.

“Overall, it’s been another sensational event and we thank everyone who attended and helped make the Show a success, from the stall holders to the volunteers, competitors and wider Upper Clutha community.”

Next year’s Wānaka A&P Show will be held on March 11-12, 2022.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url