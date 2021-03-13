Week On Our Streets

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming works

Road closures for Balloons over Waikato

There will be some road closures this week for the Balloons over Waikato events, detours will be in place:

Lake Domain Drive from Tuesday 16 March to Saturday 20 March, 4.30am to 11.30am daily.

Knighton Road, from Clyde Street to Ruakura Road (plus side streets); Ruakura Road, from Wairere Drive to Percival Road; and Hillcrest Road, from Silverdale Road to O’Donoghue Street on Saturday 20 March, from midday to midnight.

Pedestrian and cycle improvements on River Road

A second phase of pedestrian and cycle safety improvements on River Road will begin on Monday 15 March and are expected to take approximately three weeks. The first phase of improvements was completed last year with the construction of a new footpath along the western side of River Road (opposite Clarkin Road). The second phase includes kerb realignments, raising bus shelter platforms, removing three trees, installing cycle separators, new signage and constructing an asphalt footpath near 561-579 River Road. The work will be completed under either a shoulder closure or stop/go operation, with pedestrian and cyclist access maintained at all times.

Victoria Street sharrow road marking and cycle boxes

On Sunday 21 March between 9pm and 5am, Victoria Street will have sharrow road marking and advanced cycle stop boxes installed along Victoria Street, between Hood Street and Claudelands Road. The road marking will be completed under two consecutive lane closures (south-bound lane first, north-bound lane second). Sharrows are designed to warn motorists that the area is an important cycle route and encourages cyclists to use the general traffic lane. Advanced cycle stop boxes help make busy intersections safer for cyclists by allowing cyclists to queue ahead of general traffic.

Hill Street and Collingwood Street

From Monday 22 March construction of raised safety platforms will begin on Hill Street and Collingwood Street where they intersect with Ruakiwi Street. In line with Council’s Vision Zero target, this work will create a safer place for pedestrians to cross the road. Construction is expected to take three weeks to complete and traffic management will be in place during this time.

Powells Road/Wairere Drive

From Monday 22 March contractors will begin removing an existing traffic island on Powells Road at the intersection of Wairere Drive. To help reduce congestion at peak times, they are going to construct a righthand turn bay, complete new line marking and install traffic signal loops. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete and traffic management will be in place.

Ongoing works

Watermain replacement on Anzac Parade

Work continues on a series of improvements along Anzac Parade between Victoria Street and Grey Street. Work is taking place at night (between 8pm and 6am) to replace watermains, resurface the road and improve bike safety. The project is expected to be completed by late April and traffic management will be in place.

New road layout at Onion Road/Ruffell Road

Please take care and allow extra time if travelling through the Onion Road/Ruffell Road intersection as the road layout has changed. For more information on the changes visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadsafetyimprovements

