Select Wealth Awarded Toitū Enviromark Gold Certification

Select Wealth, part of Investment Services Group (ISG), has been awarded Toitū Enviromark Gold Certification.

This achievement recognises the significant steps Select Wealth has taken to ensure their environmental impact is managed in a safe, sustainable and regenerative way.

As part of their ongoing commitment to providing innovative investment solutions, Select Wealth can custom-build portfolios that reflect their clients’ social and environmental values.

Debbie Tuddenham, Head of Select Wealth, said “The Toitū Enviromark Gold Certification is part of the working progress towards our ongoing commitment to conducting business in a sustainable way. We are dedicated to caring for New Zealand’s people and environment, and we are proud to have been awarded gold certification.”

For further information on Select Wealth, visit https://selectwealth.co.nz/

For further information on Toitū Envirocare, visit https://www.toitu.co.nz/what-we-offer/environmental-management-systems

