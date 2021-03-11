Flex Mami & Lovehoney’s Card Game Encouraging Open Conversations Around Sex & Intimacy Is Everything You Need Right Now

Press Release – Lovehoney

Global sexual wellness brand, Lovehoney, and Author, Podcaster, TV Host and Founder of Flex Factory, Flex Mami, have set out on a mission to encourage New Zealander’s to open up conversations about sex and wellness by creating the purpose-driven card game, ReFlex x Lovehoney: Questions about Sex.

The game is fun, unique, inclusive and designed to trigger open conversations, helping people improve their relationship with sex and intimacy. The pack includes 50 cards with their own thought provoking question, such as “What was the first sex talk you received?” “What’s your favourite thing about sex?” “What makes you confident about your sexual identity?” and many more.

Lovehoney & ReFlex: Questions about Sex ($39.99 AUD) is exclusively available at Flex Factory from Thursday, 11th March.

So who is this game for? Well, everyone (over the age of 18 of course!). Have you ever wanted to develop a more open minded attitude towards sex? Are you sexually fulfilled, but want to take your sex life to the next level? Or perhaps you are not sexually satisfied and want to uncover why? Has traditional sex education failed you and you finally want to learn how to comfortably talk about sex? This game is for all of you.

Played by yourself, it’s a self-developmental exploration offering prompts to ask yourself questions you may not have thought of before. Played with a sexual partner or even friends, it opens up the conversation to understand other people better and vice versa, encouraging mind blowing sex with the necessary components of consent, communication and honesty.

Owner of Flex Factory, Flex Mami worked closely with Lovehoney to develop the thought-provoking card game. She says: “The impacts of not talking about sex are beyond detrimental. The sooner we normalise the simple conversation around body parts, mutual pleasure and consent, the better. We invite people to have more complex discussion about sexual identity, kinks rooted in trauma and the role sex plays in our personal lives.

“This game is for people who have sex and people who want to have sex. Not just any sex, consensual, communicative, honest, open and affirming sex,” Flex Mami adds.

Lovehoney’s Director and Head of Operations, Rob Godwin, says: “As the global leader in sexual happiness, we’re on a mission to get more New Zealander’s opening up about sex and enjoying a fun and fulfilling sex life. Through this amazing collaboration & partnership with Flex Factory, we hope to encourage all adults to remove the taboo and shame around talking about sex. We’re excited to give this sex positive card game a platform to reach many adults who struggle to know where to start when exploring their sexuality.”

ReFlex & Lovehoney: Questions about Sex is the latest iteration in a series of conversation card games that make you think, made by Flex Factory. Available is available to be shipped internationally.

For more information or to purchase ReFlex & Lovehoney: Questions about Sex, visit: https://flexfactory.store/

About Lovehoney

Founded in 2002, Lovehoney is a multi-award winning manufacturer and distributor of pleasure products. Its focus on exceptional customer service, product innovation, and creative marketing has placed Lovehoney at the forefront of developments in the sexual wellbeing market. In 2016, Lovehoney won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise – International Trade- the highest honour for Business’ in the UK.

In 2018, Telemos Capital, an evergreen investment company, acquired a majority stake in Lovehoney. With the backing of Telemos, Lovehoney will accelerate its plans for international expansion, tapping into underdeveloped markets and building on its strong consumer engagement.

Please visit www.lovehoney.co.nz for more information.

About Flex Factory

Founded in 2019, Flex Factory is a black-owned, female founded online small business manufacturing products to provide young people the tools to start having life changing conversations. We place emphasis on making self development, critical thinking and wellness accessible and empowering.

Please visit www.flexfactory.store for more information.

