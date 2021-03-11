Chemistry Tasked By Z Energy To Launch Z Electric, To Make Paying For Power More Rewarding For All New Zealanders

Press Release – Joint Press Release

Westhaven based agency, Chemistry together with Z Energy has announced today, the launch of Z Electric – New Zealand’s first electricity and fuel rewards bundle to combine power with ongoing fuel rewards.

With no fixed term contracts, no caps on fuel spend, and no exit fees, the new electricity campaign, created by Chemistry and the Futures Team at Z Energy rewards customers, 5L of fuel for every $100 they spend on power and a bonus 50L of fuel on sign-up, redeemable at any Z Energy forecourt.

Delivered in conjunction with Flick Energy, which was acquired by Z Energy in 2018 , Z Electric was born out of a desire to reward loyal customers, not just the newbies who switch power companies.

Susan Young, Joint Creative Director at Chemistry, says: “Bringing to life Z Electric’s unique take on power and fuel was an exciting creative opportunity. Our PowerFuel launch campaign is designed to showcase to New Zealanders that now they have a modern, refreshing, more rewarding, choice of electricity retailer.

“Our new electricity proposition addresses feedback we saw in research – that most New Zealanders feel that all the usual electricity brands are a homogeneous bunch who simply focus on credits and upfront incentives with lock-ins to attract new customers. As a result many existing customers feel their loyalty is simply not rewarded too,” adds Kaye Coogan-Reeves, Product Marketer at Flick Electric.

“Z Electric offers its customers the chance to join a New Zealand company that rewards everyone with regular fuel litres through Z’s award-winning Sharetank in Z App – a feature that enables Z Electric

customers to take advantage of their fuel litres themselves or choose to share them with friends and family.” says Penny Wolhuter, Chemistry Managing Partner.

Z Electric’s new brand and campaign launches this week across outdoor, print, social media and digital video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NariGiwtgvo

Chemistry has worked with Z Energy since 2016 and the Z Energy operated brand Caltex since 2014. The launch of Z Electric follows the successful re-launch of Z Energy’s Pumped rewards programme and a complete repositioning of the Caltex brand last year.

CREDITS:

Client: Z Energy

Agency: Chemistry

Joint Creative Directors: Susan Young and Patrick Murphy

Copywriter: Matt Watts

Art Director: Sarah Chernishov

Lead Designers:

Paolo Alinea and Angela Watkins

