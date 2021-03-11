Can Roof Painting Increase The Value Of Your Home?

Press Release – JB Roofcoating

Just as our homes age over time due to weather conditions and time passing, so do our roofs. As the roof is such a large element of what we see of a house from the outside, its look and condition can change the entire appearance of your home. A drab, peeling roof can age your property a tremendous amount.

The colour of the roof fades over time, and when you live in a property, you don’t even likely notice it. It is once it is looking genuinely dingy that people generally realise the condition that they have let their roof get into. That’s why, when people go to sell their homes, they often invest in getting the roof repainted; they are looking at their house and what could improve its condition. Buyers often look upon this favourably, and it can increase the perceived value of the home by improving the exterior look.

Roof painting is not only a way to make your house look like it’s in top shape, but it can also help to weatherproof your roof. That way, it can look great for years to come and be less prone to weather damage. Whether it’s the strong sunshine in summer or hard-hitting hail in winter, your roof will be able to withstand the harsh conditions. Some house buyers are willing to pay more for a home with a freshly painted roof because they know that the new coat will last them for many years before they will have to repaint again.

So, does repainting the roof add value to your home? Indeed, a freshly painted roof is something that people look for in a home, whether consciously or not. So, it can’t hurt to add a fresh lick of paint to this often-neglected part of your house.

