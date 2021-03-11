Aw Shucks! Air New Zealand Bolsters Bluff Oyster & Food Festival Charter Flight Capacity

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand isn’t bluffing – the airline has added a second charter flight between Auckland and Invercargill to help get festival goers to the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival on 22 May. This is the last chance for keen festival goers to get their hands on tickets to the festival in this tasty Grabaseat package.

The Grabaseat Bluff Oyster & Food Festival flights will depart Auckland at 7:15am and 7:35am with the services returning the same day. The flights will be operated by the airline’s A320 aircraft.

Flight and ticket packages are available for sale via Air New Zealand’s Grabaseat website for $379 per person and include general admission tickets to the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival and return coach transfers from Invercargill to Bluff.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the Bluff Oyster Festival is one of the biggest events on the Southland calendar, showcases some of the finest kai moana Aotearoa has to offer and is a fantastic opportunity for Kiwis to experience the wonderful Southland region.

“We’re really excited to help people get to Bluff and enjoy some great food and drink. The Air New Zealand Grabaseat team is really proud to be able to add another special A320 service to Invercargill to help more oyster fans get their fix.

“The Southland region has so much to offer and the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival is one of the great ways Kiwis can experience more of Aotearoa. I really encourage more people to visit Southland.”

More details can be found on the Grabaseat website.

