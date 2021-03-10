Tauranga Commissioners’ Proposal For 22% Rate Hike Stirs Action

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is committing to creating a Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance following the alarming news from the unelected Council commissioners that they plan on a 22% then 12% cumulative rate hikes over the next two years.Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

“The Commissioners are carefully using the commercial ratepayer differential to hide what is likely to be a New Zealand first for the highest rate hike in the country. For those on fixed incomes, hiking rates by a third within two years is totally unjustifiable.”

“Ms Tolley appears to lack an understanding of her role. She is supposed to steady the ship, not ram through New Zealand’s largest-ever rate hikes.”

“The Commissioners need to be called out on the continued claims that Tauranga ratepayers have it cheap. Tauranga rates are already among the highest in the country. A city-wide Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance is overdue, and we’re committed to working with our local members to ensure it happens and Ms Tolley can’t ride roughshod over locals.”

