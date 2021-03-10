Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.

There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent).

“COVID-19 alert level restrictions on movements and activity can impact on the nation’s spending patterns,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.

