Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
Kiwis spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today. There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent). COVID-19 …
Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent).
“COVID-19 alert level restrictions on movements and activity can impact on the nation’s spending patterns,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.
