Watercare Water Supply Update: 9 March

Press Release – Watercare Services

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 0.5mm 48mm Waitākere Ranges 0.5mm 45mm

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today: 57.31% Yesterday: 57.49% Normal for this time of year: 80.88%

Water consumption:

*Target for first half of March 2021: 485 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 418 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 407 million litres

*There are two targets for March – 485MLD applies for the first half of the month, 465MLD for the second half. This is because we expect demand to decline over the course of the month, as the weather becomes cooler.

