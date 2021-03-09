REINZ Launches New DataHub For Property Data, Insights And Analytics

Press Release – REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that it has today launched DataHub – a new central hub for property data analytics.

The REINZ DataHub brings together information around REINZ’s new data capabilities, including the multiple sources of data that are combined to create insights and analytics in one place.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “REINZ has been a trusted source of data for years now and part of our strategy has been to build and grow our capability in the analytics space, so we’re excited to be bringing the new REINZ DataHub to the market.

“The new DataHub makes property data more accessible and understandable for those who want to get a good handle on the New Zealand property market and will now make it easier for customers to find out information about what data is available in order to help them understand the market.

“This is just the first iteration of what we eventually anticipate will be a one-stop shop for property data in New Zealand. Over the past few years, we’ve invested heavily in our statistics platform [which powers the DataHub], and this investment will enable us to ‘slice and dice’ the data and view it all in one place over time,” concludes Norwell.

REINZ DataHub is designed to provide more information for those wanting to have a greater understanding about New Zealand’s property data and receive relevant analytics and insights. The services are already used and trusted by industry-leading economists and business professionals, both domestically and internationally.

REINZ’s team of data consultants will be available to assist users for any specific requirements they may have and will work with individuals to find customised solutions to fit their business needs.

For more information, visit www.reinz.co.nz/datahub

