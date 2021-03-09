Moonstake’s CENNZ Staking Pool Topped $5.5 Million In 10 Days

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Moonstake is pleased to announce that our staking volume for CENNZ has reached $5.5 million, making Moonstake Wallet the largest CENNZ staking pool in the world. This number is achieved within just 10 days since the launch of CENNZ staking on February …Moonstake is pleased to announce that our staking volume for CENNZ has reached $5.5 million, making Moonstake Wallet the largest CENNZ staking pool in the world. This number is achieved within just 10 days since the launch of CENNZ staking on February 25.

Moonstake entered into a strategic partnership with Centrality last August, bringing Centrality CEO Aaron McDonald on board as an advisor. In October, we held a joint webinar to help spread the latest information about Centrality, and in December, Moonstake became the first wallet in the world to support CENNZ and CPAY in their migration to the mainnet. In December, the Moonstake wallet became the first wallet in the world to support CENNZ and CPAY, which moved to the mainnet, and became the world’s first CENNZ staking provider on February 25 this year.

Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake’s total staking assets has grown rapidly to reach $800 Million in just 6 months, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, and Quras, Centrality became the 10th available coin for staking on Moonstake Wallet.

