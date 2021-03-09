Kāpiti Commuters Find Workspace Options Closer To Home

Press Release – Kapiti Office Suites

Wellington is not only known as New Zealand’s windy city, but a hub of government and business. That makes it a busy place to be, with plenty of traffic and office buildings all over the place. What if you could work closer to home without heading into the hustle and bustle of the city?

The rise of coworking spaces has not gone unnoticed. More and more small businesses, entrepreneurs, and freelancers are now flocking to coworking spaces. These buildings often become hubs of innovation where people can get their work done and interact with other like-minded businesspeople.

Coworking spaces provide a place with options such as hot desks, private offices, or dedicated desk space for those who want an office environment but don’t have their own workplace. They are a handy tool for gig workers, side hustlers, digital nomads, and startup owners alike. You get all the benefits of being in an office; socialisation and a quiet space to work, with far less overhead cost.

For those living on the Kāpiti Coast, commuting to Wellington to work is a popular option. It is only just over an hour away by train or a little less if you choose to drive. However, even an hour each way adds two hours to a commuter’s workday. Commuters are getting burnt out from heading into the city all the time. That’s why many who use coworking spaces are now looking to places in Kāpiti to fulfil their needs.

The idea of coworking spaces near Wellington is truly taking off. Located on the stunning Kāpiti Coast, you’ll find some great coworking options such as Kāpiti Office Suites. With an ever-increasing number of people ditching the commute all the way into Wellington, these offices provide a space to work much closer to home. Why drive all that way when you can stay put and enjoy the beauty of the Kāpiti Coast while you work?

