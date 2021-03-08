Paul Claxton Joins Orion Health As Head Of Public Sector

Press Release – Orion Health

Orion Health has today announced it has appointed Paul Claxton as the company’s Head of Public Sector. Mr Claxton will be based in Wellington.

Paul has more than 13 years’ experience working in the health IT sector in New Zealand, as well as internationally. Paul joins Orion Health from DXC Technology where he worked as Territory Sales Executive in London, UK.

Paul’s prior roles, including positions with Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, iSOFT, CSC and DXC Technology, saw him develop an understanding of the broader health ecosystem, as well as the unique requirements for enterprise software solutions, application support and managed services, financial services and related environmental requirements for infrastructure, both on-premise and delivered as a service via the cloud.

The combination of Paul’s recent international experience with his vast understanding of the New Zealand system presents Orion Health with an ideal opportunity to contribute to the delivery of Aotearoa New Zealand’s healthcare strategy.

Paul joins Orion Health at a dynamic time in New Zealand’s quest to drive the adoption of digital solutions that connect and engage citizens, empowering them to participate actively in their own healthcare.

“Joining Orion Health is a very exciting opportunity to work with a portfolio of solutions to ensure access to the right information, by the right people, in the right place, and at the right time. Living through a global pandemic only serves to emphasise the urgent need to accelerate our system capability for the benefit of all New Zealanders,” says Mr Claxton.

James Rice, Global Sales Director for Orion Health, is pleased to welcome Paul to the New Zealand business.

“As a New Zealand company Orion Health is committed to supporting the Government’s Digital Health initiatives. We are delighted to have someone of Paul’s calibre join the Orion Health team to help strengthen our public sector relationships,” says Mr Rice.

