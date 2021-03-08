New Website Launched By CarpetMe To Showcase Their Quality Carpet And Flooring Solutions Around Dunedin

Press Release – CarpetMe

Trusted carpet supplier in Dunedin CarpetMe has launched a new website to showcase their mobile carpet and hard flooring solutions. Carpets, vinyl, laminate, and engineered hard flooring can be viewed at their website: www.carpetme.co.nz Nic’s mobile carpet …Trusted carpet supplier in Dunedin CarpetMe has launched a new website to showcase their mobile carpet and hard flooring solutions. Carpets, vinyl, laminate, and engineered hard flooring can be viewed at their website: www.carpetme.co.nz

Nic’s mobile carpet van showroom service provides samples and advice for the best carpet or hard flooring solution for you, right in your home. This saves you time instead of driving from one store to another.

Established in 2017, CarpetMe has become one of the most trusted carpet suppliers and installers in Dunedin. 100% locally owned by Nic Gauchet. Nic has deep hands-on experience in both installation and sales in the flooring industry. Now he has a team of his own providing affordable and quality carpet and hard flooring solutions for homes, retail and smaller commercial sites.

The website focuses on three main areas: carpet; hard flooring; and installation.

Carpet

CarpetMe delivers quality carpets directly across Dunedin for homes, garages, and investment properties. Commercial carpet tiles are a great flooring solution for business establishments in heavy duty areas.

Hard Flooring

For durable flooring at home especially for rooms with heavy foot traffic, CarpetMe has a solution. They supply all types of vinyl, laminate and engineered timber look hard flooring ideal for the kitchen, bathroom and other high use areas in your house. Ask for a quote and receive an honest appraisal.

Installation

Top quality carpets and hard flooring must be installed the right way to ensure it lasts longer. Look no further for expert carpet and hard floor installers. CarpetMe not only supplies but also installs carpets, sheet vinyls, vinyl planks, and laminate flooring for residential and commercial properties. From the preparation to the installation, the team gives attention to each detail making them the best in the trade.

CarpetMe supplies and installs carpets at affordable rates in and around Dunedin

For more information on quality carpets and flooring solutions from CarpetMe, visit www.carpetme.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url