This paper provides technical users with information about our approach to measuring COVID-19 in the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: December 2020 quarter (scheduled for 18 March 2021). The paper follows earlier method papers that describe …This paper provides technical users with information about our approach to measuring COVID-19 in the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: December 2020 quarter (scheduled for 18 March 2021).

The paper follows earlier method papers that describe the measurement challenges faced due to the nature of the economic shock caused by COVID-19, and how we approached them.

Visit our website to read this paper: December 2020 quarter gross domestic product and COVID-19

