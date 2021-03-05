Aotearoa Wāhine Can Manage Debt

Press Release – Debtfix

International Women’s Day 8 March 2021

#ChooseToChallenge

Debtfix challenges the people of Aotearoa to empower our wāhine with financial capability that stops them from accruing problem debt and enables them to successfully manage money.

The crew challenges the stereotypes that suggest women are not good with money, don’t understand debt and can’t sort their finances.

“Women have made budgets stretch since Eve was feeding the tamariki and we see evidence of our ability to manage money in multiple organisations and professions,” says Debtfix co-founder Christine Liggins.

“The numbers show women are more likely to experience financial hardship and have problems paying off debt but this is less about our aptitude and more about life events.

“Debtfix’s research shows broken relationships, caring for family or friends and under-employment all have significant impact on New Zealand women’s financial stability.”

FinCap’s newly appointed chief executive is Ruth Smithers, ANZ bank’s chief economist is Sharon Zollner and ASB’s chief executive is Vittoria Shortt – all women.

Women play a large role throughout the financial services sector and anecdotally, the budgeting service financial mentors Liggins encounters are predominantly women.

“The majority of our clients are women and how some manage their day-to-day budgets, living and feeding their whanau on a shoestring is truly remarkable,” she says.

“Wāhine, we have the aptitude and there are no barriers to stop us from taking ownership of financial decisions.”

