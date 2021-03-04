Aged Care Provider Bolton Clarke Lays Data Foundation For IoT-assisted Services With Boomi

Press Release – Dell Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, today announced that Bolton Clarke has leveraged the Boomi integration platform to consolidate core IT systems and information across the enterprise, with the resulting centralised data environment serving as the foundation for digital care services powered by Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Bolton Clarke is one of the largest Australian-owned not-for-profit (NFP) healthcare, aged care and independent living services providers, supporting around 60,000 older people. With emphasis on enhancing everyday benefits for its customers, the organisation is en route to become cloud-first, fuelled by a modernisation initiative that is driving the adoption of advanced, digital technologies.

Mitch Franklin, Integration Professional at Bolton Clarke, said, “Digitisation has created many exciting opportunities for Bolton Clarke, and one of our priorities is to use advanced technologies to remain at the forefront of customer care at our communities and remotely.

“As we invested and introduced new, best-of-breed platforms, a key step was to create seamless integration across the updated IT environment so we could get a full picture of our customers, families and our employees, as well as the third parties we rely on.”

Following a market evaluation, Bolton Clarke selected the Boomi platform to connect various on-premises and an increasing number of cloud-based systems – including linking Bolton Clarke’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform to multiple healthcare and management solutions – enabling those applications to communicate and share data. Boomi was chosen to replace two traditional, point-to-point middleware platforms.

The data from these critical systems can be accessed within one secure, easy-to-use interface so the organisation can act on real-time insights about customers, employees and operational requirements. Because the data provided by the Boomi integration layer is accurate, up-to-date and readily available, Bolton Clarke is also able to adapt quickly in extraordinary circumstances such as those being experienced around the world right now.

“The Boomi platform gives us the integration infrastructure to provide a single view of data, irrelevant of location or environment. The ability to then leverage and expand those integrations dynamically to further applications, without the need to re-develop or build new, means we can adapt our business very quickly,” said Franklin.

“Since deploying Boomi, we have been able to adapt existing and develop new services much faster, making our teams much more productive while also driving better engagement across the business.”

As a result of its Boomi deployment, Bolton Clarke has fast-tracked its IoT plans. The organisation is now trialling numerous digital devices and services to provide daily assistance to clients and residents and intends to make those features platform agnostic. The data collected will be analysed by machine learning to enable tracking of customer wellbeing and safety around-the-clock.

Boomi plays a central role in bringing all of this data together to give Bolton Clarke’s teams a ‘single view of the customer’ by enabling the underlying data from multiple platforms to be made available and processed by a central platform.

Gaining full visibility over its information also makes it easy for Bolton Clarke to adapt to changing reporting requirements and demonstrate compliance with industry and government regulations.

“In a time when we are seeing increased scrutiny across the sector and increased demand on our teams in the pandemic environment, Boomi has helped us put the right framework in place to ensure we are providing the best possible care to our customers,” said Franklin. “The platform makes it easier to provide transparency of information to meet government requirements and customer expectations.”

In addition to accelerating Bolton Clarke’s ability to deliver new services, Boomi has reduced development costs and timeframes for the organisation, with a low-code design removing the need to hire specialist coding resources as even the most complex integrations can be conducted in a drag-and-drop graphic user interface (GUI).

Bolton Clarke has also eliminated various administrative tasks to free its professionals and carers to spend more time on high-value, client-facing priorities, such as the timely payments of more than 2,000 nurses. Boomi automates these processes so that employees can dedicate their time where it’s needed most, with some staff regaining up to two hours per day in productivity.

Nicholas Lambrou, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Boomi, said: “The aged care sector operates under highly-contested funding and stringent regulations in a rapidly changing environment. By establishing a better understanding of its customers and information and centralising its data Bolton Clarke has become more agile, allowing it to be responsive and using technology to supplement everyday life.”

