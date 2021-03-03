Revamped 2021 Diversity Awards NZ™ Open For Entries

Press Release – Diversity Works

Significant changes to the Diversity Awards NZ™ for 2021 recognise the increasing maturity in workplace diversity and inclusion programmes in Aotearoa.

Entries are now open for this year’s awards and Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says the programme has a new format and new categories.

“Over the past three decades, the conversation about workplace diversity and inclusion has matured to the extent that our collective perspective of excellence has become more refined, with multiple opportunities to showcase innovative approaches in respect of specific dimensions of diversity.

“Through an extensive literature review over the past six months, Diversity Works New Zealand has developed a comprehensive framework of the specific organisational factors required to build inclusive workplaces. We wanted to ensure our awards programme aligned with that framework.”

The Diversity Awards NZ™, now in their 24th year, offer organisations an opportunity to showcase a variety of innovative people initiatives and publicly commit to being held accountable for tangible progress in building work environments where everybody is safe to bring the best version of themselves.

This year there will be four award categories for private and public sector organisations to enter – Leadership Award, Diverse Talent Award, Inclusive Workplace Award and Mātauranga Māori Award.

The judges will be able to recognise large organisations with more than 100 employees and small to medium organisations with fewer than 100 employees in each category. All winners in these categories will be eligible for the Supreme Award.

In addition, there will be an Impact Award open to private sector and charitable organisations whose core business it is to facilitate the provision of more equitable workplace opportunities.

• Previous Supreme Winners include the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Vector Limited, the New Zealand Defence Force, Real Journeys, New Zealand Police

• Winners are chosen by an independent judging panel.

• There are four categories for private and public sector organisations to enter.

• The Impact Award is open to private sector and charitable organisations whose core business it is to facilitate the provision of more equitable workplace opportunities

• Entries close 3pm, Tuesday, 4 May 2021

• Finalists announced in early June

• Winners announced in September.

For more information on changes to the programme, category definitions, judging criteria and to enter, visit diversityworksnz.org.nz

