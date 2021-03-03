Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development and Employment

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend.

Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 on Sunday 28 February for seven days.

“Firms throughout New Zealand can still apply for the Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue for the 14 to 21 February period as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. The last day to apply is 22 March,” Grant Robertson said.

“The increase in alert levels on Sunday has activated a new round of support, which now includes a nationwide COVID-19 Wage Subsidy as Auckland will be at alert level 3 for at least a week.”

“Businesses can apply for the Wage Subsidy from the Ministry of Social Development from 1pm Thursday 4 March. Payments will begin from Monday 8 March. The payment is to support employers (or self-employed people) to pay their employees and protect jobs,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“This payment is available to all businesses in New Zealand that meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland, to recognise that firms throughout the country may have their revenue affected by Auckland being in higher alerts levels for longer.”

“A further Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue has also been activated with the move to the higher alert levels on Saturday. Applications open on 8 March. Business who meet the criteria are able to apply for both the Resurgence Support Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme,” Grant Robertson said.

Businesses can apply for the Resurgence Support Payment by logging into their MyIR account. Further information can be found on the Inland Revenue website.

Note to Editors:

Resurgence Support Payment (paid by Inland Revenue)

In order to qualify for the payment businesses must show a 30 percent drop in revenue over a seven day period at higher alert levels compared with a typical similar revenue period in the six weeks prior to the Alert Level rise.

The six week comparator period will be taken as before 14 February in response to a request by business.

Or if it is a seasonal business applying they must show a 30 percent revenue drop compared with a similar week the previous year.

The payment includes a core per business rate of $1500 plus $400 per employee up to a total of 50 FTEs. That is a maximum payment of $21,500.

Wage Subsidy (paid by the Ministry of Social Development)

In order to qualify employers must show a 40 percent decline in revenue in relation to the typical fortnightly revenue in the six weeks prior to the Alert Level escalation to alert level 3 that occurred on 14 February.

Support will be provided in two-weekly payments and total support will match the duration at Alert Level 3 or 4 rounded to the nearest fortnight.

The payment period will commence from Monday 8 March for employers that apply early, and from the date of application for employers that apply between 8 March and 21 March. Employers will need to meet their obligations under the Declaration during their payment period.

Payment rates of $585.80 per week for each fulltime employee are retained, as is $350 per part-time employee or up to their normal part-time wage.

