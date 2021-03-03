CloudCannon Adds Support For Hugo Static Site Generator

Press Release – CloudCannon

Hugo is a fast-growing, GO-based static site generator, and represents an important milestone for CloudCannon as it extends the company’s reach beyond the Jekyll community. Over the last 10 years, CloudCannon has built a strong following amongst the Jekyll community where it has set the standard for content management.

Mike Neumegen, CloudCannon chief executive said “The ability to support customers who want to build their static sites using Hugo is important as it significantly increases our addressable market and is the first stepping stone towards a broader CloudCannon proposition where we’re able to support all of the major Jamstack static site generators.”

CloudCannon provides organizations seeking to deploy static sites with a powerful all-in-one platform, which includes the ability to connect and sync with Git for code management, automate a Jekyll or Hugo build on CloudCannon, edit using CloudCannon’s best-in-class visual content editor and host on CloudCannon’s global CDN.

Hugo support is available immediately and customers can get a free trial of CloudCannon technology by visiting https://app.cloudcannon.com/register

Learn more at https://cloudcannon.com/hugo

About CloudCanon

CloudCannon makes building and managing static sites simple, easy by bringing all of the required elements together into a simple ‘all in one’ platform. Organizations seeking to leverage the performance benefits of static sites can use CloudCannon to connect to Git, automate a Jekyll or Hugo build on CloudCannon and host their site on CloudCannon’s global CDN all for one monthly price.

