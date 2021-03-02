Employment Indicators: January 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market. Key facts Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for January 2021 (compared with December 2020) were: all industries down 0.0 percent (428 jobs) …

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for January 2021 (compared with December 2020) were:

all industries – down 0.0 percent (428 jobs)

primary industries – down 4.5 percent (4,846 jobs)

goods-producing industries – down 0.3 percent (1,178 jobs)

service industries – down 0.0 percent (52 jobs).

