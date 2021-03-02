Business Scoop
Network

Employment Indicators: January 2021

March 2, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market. Key facts Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for January 2021 (compared with December 2020) were:   all industries down 0.0 percent (428 jobs) …

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for January 2021 (compared with December 2020) were:

  • all industries – down 0.0 percent (428 jobs)
  • primary industries – down 4.5 percent (4,846 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – down 0.3 percent (1,178 jobs)
  • service industries – down 0.0 percent (52 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: