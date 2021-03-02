Crude Oil Import Volumes More Than Double

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Crude oil import volumes more than doubled in the December 2020 quarter, bouncing back from recent lows, Stats NZ said today.

Import volumes for primary fuels and lubricants, which primarily covers crude oil, rose 129.4 percent on the previous quarter. The rise follows two consecutive quarters of falling import volumes in June and September 2020.

“This is the largest quarterly percentage increase in crude oil import volumes since the series began in September 1982,” business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

