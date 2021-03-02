Changes To Fees For Some People Staying In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

From 25 March 2021, it is intended that temporary entry visa class holders will be charged higher fees for their managed isolation and quarantine stay.

The fees are currently $3,100 (incl GST) for 14 days in managed isolation. From 12.01am on 25 March, 2021, this will increase to $5,520 (incl GST) for the first or only person in a room, $2,990 for an additional adult, and $1,610 for an additional child.

The latest changes affect all temporary entry visa class holders, including:

· Visitor visas (such as partners of a New Zealand citizen or resident)

· Student visas

· Work visas, and

· Limited visas

The Government recovers some of the costs for managed isolation to share the costs in a way that fairly reflects the benefits to both the New Zealand public of having a robust system, and those who leave and enter the country. The new fees better reflect the actual costs of managed isolation, although the Government is still subsidising some of the cost.

The new fees are the same as those charged to critical workers entering the country under a border exception.

Temporary entry class visa holders who have already booked managed isolation and quarantine places and enter facilities from 25 March, 2021 will be liable to pay the new fees.

This change will not affect those temporary entry class visa holders who have entered managed isolation and quarantine before 12.01am on 25 March – the current settings apply to these people.

Critical healthcare workers entering under a border exception will continue to be charged the current standard fee of $3,100 to ensure the healthcare workforce can be quickly scaled up in case of a resurgence of COVID-19.

MBIE can grant a full or partial waiver of managed isolation fees in cases of financial hardship or other special circumstances, or arrange a deferment of payment, for temporary entry visa class holders. See the MIQ website for more details.

