Vaccination Of Health Workers On Standby Lists

Press Release – New Zealand Medical Association

Because of the very short period for administration of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine once it has been defrosted, District Health Boards are operating standby lists for frontline health workers who can be called in to receive the vaccines before they expire.

The NZMA calls on DHBs to be more transparent about which groups of health workers are on these lists and how they are prioritised. DHBs should also confirm their commitment to following this protocol and be accountable if that does not happen.

“We acknowledge that with the change in alert levels the South Auckland population is our priority for community vaccination, and that is as it should be” says NZMA Chair Dr Kate Baddock. “If, however vaccination of health workers on the standby list is initiated, those who are testing possible COVID cases in the community must be called in first.”

