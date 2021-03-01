TIA Chief Exec Named As AuSAE Association Influencer 2020

Press Release – Tourism Industry Aotearoa

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts has been selected as one of 13 New Zealand and Australian Association Influencers in 2020. The inaugural programme, hosted by the Australasian Society of Association Executives (AuSAE), highlights the outstanding …

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts has been selected as one of 13 New Zealand and Australian Association Influencers in 2020.

The inaugural programme, hosted by the Australasian Society of Association Executives (AuSAE), highlights the outstanding contributions of individuals in the association community. Mr Roberts is one of only two New Zealanders to be recognised.

An independent judging panel of experienced and passionate association leaders selected the Association Influencers based on how they demonstrated influence, exemplary leadership, unrivalled guidance, strength in resilience and service to the sector over the last 12 months.

“I’m honoured and humbled to be acknowledged in this way,” says Mr Roberts. “I’m supported by a great team at TIA and passionate about our awesome tourism industry and the people in it – and I will keep fighting for them.”

TIA Chair Gráinne Troute says, “Throughout the past year, Chris has led and represented the whole tourism industry, demonstrating leadership through our most challenging period ever, from the West Coast flooding, the Whakaari-White Island disaster and through the global pandemic.

“Chris has represented the tourism industry with energy, creativity and resourcefulness, working long hours and leading the team through a period of very significant change.”

AuSAE President and Judging Panellist Lyn McMorran described the high calibre of the nominees in this first year of the programme. “It has been our privilege to acknowledge each and every one of the nominated individuals; their tireless efforts to make a significant and lasting impact within the Association industry will set the benchmark for their fellow professionals into the future. “We thank all our nominees for their continued support and commitment to our community over the last 12 months and congratulate all our Association Influencers of 2020.”

To meet the AuSAE Association Influencers 2020 and nominees, visit: Association Influencers 2020 (ausae.org.au).

#AuSAEAssociationInfluencers2020

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url