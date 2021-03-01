Singapore’s Plant-based Champion Sophie’s Bionutrients Cracks FoodTech 500 Global Rankings

Press Release – PR Newswire

Sophie’s Bionutrients, a next-generation sustainable urban food production technology company based here in Singapore, has entered the global 2020 FoodTech 500 rankings in its second year of operations. Inspired by the Fortune 500 list, the FoodTech …Sophie’s Bionutrients, a next-generation sustainable urban food production technology company based here in Singapore, has entered the global 2020 FoodTech 500 rankings in its second year of operations.

Inspired by the Fortune 500 list, the FoodTech 500 is the world’s first definitive list of the global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection between food, technology, and sustainability. Conceptualised by Forward Fooding, the rankings showcase international AgriFoodTech startups and scale-ups acting as a force of good towards a brighter food future.

Sophie’s Bionutrients, the world’s first food tech company to use microalgae and patent-pending technologies to develop 100% plant-based and sustainable alternative protein. It was announced as a finalist last December from a pool of 2,000 applicants from over 60 countries.

“At Sophie’s Bionutrients, we believe microalgae — the mother of all food and plant life — is key to unleashing the unlimited possibilities of nature and food, restoring our planet from the ravages of the meat production industrial complex, and eliminating food allergies and sensitivities.

“It is very heartening to see this sentiment echoed by the global food-tech community with this resounding vote of confidence from the FoodTech 500. With this recognition in hand, we are emboldened to improve on our products with more microalgae innovations in the coming year,” said Eugene Wang, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Sophie’s Bionutrients.

The Singaporean homegrown alternative protein producer was awarded a total score of 149.32, backed by its 71.93 sustainability score, which was driven by Sophie’s Bionutrients fulfilling three United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): good health and well-being; industry, innovation and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities. The plant-based champion also received a high business score of 62.63, predicting business growth based on financial performance indicators.

Nurtured in a controlled and protected environment, plant-based protein from microalgae can be produced in just three days. This enables producers like Sophie’s Bionutrients to rapidly scale plant-based offerings while using food derived from nature to restore the planet and eliminate food-based illnesses.

“2020 saw a new wave of consumer concerns about food origination, production processes, health and safety, leading to increased interest in alternative proteins. As a microalgae advocate, we are building on this interest to craft healthy and tasty sustainable food solutions, in line with our mission to increase sustainable protein production,” Wang added.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url