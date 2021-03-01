Registrations Of Interest Sought For Construction Of South Waikato Trades Training Centre

Press Release – SWIFT

South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) is seeking registrations of interest from main building contractors to provide construction services for a new $14 million South Waikato Trades Training Centre in Tokoroa.

The development at 30 – 32 Chambers Street involves two separate projects:

· Siteworks including diversion of services, and

· Construction of a new tertiary education centre

Interested parties should contact Project Manager Steve Home at Veros by email – steveh@veros.co.nz for further details and an ROI information pack containing the ROI terms and conditions. Registrations of Interest close on noon on 15 March 2021.

The project is being led by SWIFT, a community-owned economic development fund dedicated to the prosperity of the South Waikato, in close liaison with Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology who will be the training provider. The Centre is scheduled for completion in 2022 and will cater for up to 500 students a year.

SWIFT Chairman Bruce Sherman says the goal of the new Centre is to assist local people into local jobs, fully equipped with the knowledge, skills and support for the future of work.

The Centre will be a combined 3500m2 of learning, workshop and staff space with a commercial kitchen, café and barber shop. It will also have a space allocated for a digital and entrepreneurial hub to help address the deep digital divide and assist young people into their own businesses.

Mr Sherman said the project provides the opportunity to encourage local firms across the Waikato region to tender as much as possible to help assist the local economies and to provide job opportunities.

