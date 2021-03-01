Chapman Tripp Launch New Patent Attorney Practice

Press Release – Chapman Tripp

Leading law firm Chapman Tripp has expanded into the patent attorney market with the launch of a new patent practice. Chapman Tripp Patents, launched today, extends the firms market-leading intellectual property practice which provides copyright, …

Leading law firm Chapman Tripp has expanded into the patent attorney market with the launch of a new patent practice.

Chapman Tripp Patents, launched today, extends the firm’s market-leading intellectual property practice which provides copyright, trade mark, industrial design, commercialisation and litigation support to a blue chip client base.

Partner and Chapman Tripp Patents Director, Matt Sumpter says, “Establishing and investing in a new patents business venture demonstrates our confidence in New Zealand technology, our commitment to productivity growth, and our support for Aotearoa’s inventors and entrepreneurs.”

Reflecting on the significant milestone for the firm, Sumpter remarked, “We are proud to have worked closely and successfully with clients such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the country’s largest manufacturer and leading inventor, on significant patent litigation in recent years. With this new practice we are perfectly placed to support the healthcare sector and other businesses and inventors accelerate New Zealand’s commercialisation of innovative technology on the world stage.”

Sumpter says the new practice will initially focus on medical device technology, which tracks increasing demand for respiratory medical products given aging populations and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm has appointed patent attorney and engineer Ben Halberg, who joins Chapman Tripp Patents as a Director. Halberg has deep experience in the medical device business and with inventors across a diverse range of technologies including electrical and mechanical transducers, solar power systems, agritech products, and consumer electronics.

Chapman Tripp Consultant, Paul Sumpter, author of the country’s leading intellectual property text book, and a registered patent attorney for over 40 years, also adds a wealth of experience to the team.

[Matt] Sumpter says the firm is planning to add further attorneys as the firm’s new service offering expands over the coming months.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url