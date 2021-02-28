Wings Over Wairarapa: COVID-19 Update

Press Release – Wings Over Wairarapa Air Show

27 February Jenny Gasson, event manager for Wings Over Wairarapa: Tonight the Prime Minister announced an alert level change. Auckland is to move to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 2. As a result of this, The Board …

