Michael Barnett, Auckland Business Chamber CEO – Media Release, 27th February 2021

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett expressed disappointment for those sectors that will be adversely impacted but has called on business leaders, community leaders , church leaders and families to follow the rules with no exceptions, and send out the message …

Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett expressed disappointment for those sectors that will be adversely impacted but has called on business leaders, community leaders , church leaders and families to follow the rules with no exceptions, and send out the message that stay at home means exactly that, the sooner Auckland can get back on track and reclaim our lives and livelihoods the better.

“Government cannot be blamed for having to take this drastic action and nor be accused of failing to contain this outbreak. We have let the government and ourselves down. We were trusted to follow the rules and do what is right to keep us safe. Those rules were broken and now we all have to live with the consequences.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url