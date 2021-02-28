BNZ Branches Opening Hours During Alert Level 3

Press Release – BNZ

With Auckland now in COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2 for the next seven days, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating has changed. Auckland All Auckland branches are closed today, Sunday 28 February. …With Auckland now in COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2 for the next seven days, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating has changed.

Auckland

All Auckland branches are closed today, Sunday 28 February.

On Tuesday 2 March and Thursday 4 March, the following Auckland BNZ branches will be open between 10am and 2pm with limited services:

Ponsonby

Albany

Botany

New Lynn

Manukau

Newmarket

Link Drive

Pukekohe

These branches will be closed outside of Tuesday and Thursday.

There will be strict physical distancing measures in place and controlled entry in line with government guidelines, and all BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and check in on the COVID Tracer app. Any customer who is feeling unwell should stay home.

To support the physical distancing requirements, only the following basic services will be available:

Withdrawing or depositing cash (personal banking and essential small business transactions, but not large business withdrawals or deposits)

Setting up or changing your PIN number

Getting set up with Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards

Getting set up with online banking

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All other Auckland branches are closed until Alert Level 2, and all Auckland Partners Centres and closed until Alert Level 1.

Rest of New Zealand

BNZ branches outside of Auckland are open with usual hours but offering reduced services to support physical distancing requirements. Customers can instead have phone-based appointments if they need.

Customers are encouraged to use phone and internet banking where possible, to stay home if they are sick, scan in with the COVID Tracer app and to practise good hygiene.

Partners Centres are closed until Alert Level 1.

