Week On Our Streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming works/delays

Road closures for SIX60 event at Claudelands

Road closures will be in place on Saturday 27 February for the SIX60 concert being held at Claudelands Oval. The closures are: Heaphy Terrace, from Boundary Road to the Brooklyn Road/O’Neill Street intersection (midday to 1am) and from Boundary Road to the Claudelands Road intersection (10pm to 1am); Brooklyn Road, from Five Cross Roads to the Heaphy Terrace intersection (10pm to 1am); and O’Neill Street, from the Heaphy Terrace intersection to River Road (10pm to 1am).

Celebration of the Chinese New Year

The Worley Place shared zone will be closed on Saturday 27 February from 1pm to 10pm for the Chinese New Year celebrations in Garden Place.

Old Farm Road closure – Peacocke northern wastewater pipelines

As part of our work to build two wastewater pipelines to connect Peacocke with the city’s existing wastewater network, we need to close the western end of Old Farm Road and entrance to Eastlink Sports Club for short periods of time in February and March. This will allow us to install the wastewater pipe under the road.

Old Farm Road closure: The western end of Old Farm Road will be closed between Wairere Drive and the entrance to EastLink Sports from Thursday 25 February to approximately Tuesday 9 March.

Entrance to Eastlink Sports Club closure: The entrance to Eastlink Sports Club will be closed from approximately Wednesday 10 March to Thursday 18 March. Visitors will be able to access the Club via a new temporary entrance way next to the old one on Old Farm Road. Detours for all traffic will be in place and access for residents, Eastlink Sports Club and Marist Park will remain open at all times via the eastern end of Old Farm Road.

Ongoing works

Watermain replacement on Anzac Parade

Work continues on a series of improvements along Anzac Parade between Victoria Street and Grey Street. Work is taking place at night (between 8pm and 6am) to replace watermains, resurface the road and improve bike safety. The project is expected to be completed by late April and traffic management will be in place.

Palmerston Street minor works

Minor works will continue intermittently during February and March as part of the project’s safety improvements. These works will be done either under a shoulder closure and stop/go operation or road closure for a short period of time. There will be traffic management in place. Delays can be expected at times, please plan your trip and allow extra travel time.

Chipseal programme for summer 2021

Our annual chipseal resurfacing work programme is nearing completion. We have resealed 69 streets, covering around 20km over the summer period. Roads are closed to through traffic while sealing takes place, with detours clearly marked. A programme of sweeping loose chips and re-marking the roads will take place in the weeks following the new surface being applied. To see which streets are being sealed visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadresealing

New road layout at Onion Road/Ruffell Road

Please take care and allow extra time if travelling through the Onion Road/Ruffell Road intersection as the road layout has changed. For more information on the changes visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadsafetyimprovements

