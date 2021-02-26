SCCG Management Partners With MediaTroopers To Bring Experienced IGaming Marketing Agency Talent And Services To The USA

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced a partnership with King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based iGaming Marketing and Advertising firm, MediaTroopers. Stephen Crystal, said, “This is a new and exciting time for iGaming in North …Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced a partnership with King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based iGaming Marketing and Advertising firm, MediaTroopers.

Stephen Crystal, said, “This is a new and exciting time for iGaming in North America. Online sports betting and iGaming products are exploding across the US, backed by huge brands and equally large budgets. That same demand exists for digital marketing expertise in iGaming – knowledge put in context by the challenges experienced by veteran digital marketers in the online gaming space.

“These are challenging times that are rewarded by results, not just trying hard. The experience and expertise that MediaTroopers bring to our partners through a third-party agency model can help these companies accelerate the results needed to secure their fair share of the market. We are thrilled to bring this needed capability to our clients in North America.”

MediaTroopers has over 20 years of experience in the world of online marketing. With a particular interest in digital marketing, product development, and growth strategies, MediaTroopers delivers the most highly effective advertisements and marketing solutions possible to expand the audience and strengthen their reach.

Working within highly regulated verticals, Media Troopers always ensures that its traffic is safe and compliant with state regulations and coordinated with its advertisers’ requirements.

Media Troopers employs sophisticated technologies and platforms to generate real-time data for every advertisement. MediaTrooper rigorously monitors, refines, and improves its campaigns, quickly and efficiently retooling underperforming content. The MediaTrooper mission is to work to ensure that advertising investments are used optimally at all times.

Sam Segal, MediaTroopers CEO, said, “We are delighted to be working with SCCG Management and tap on the years of knowledge and vast network that Stephen and his team bring. Combining our digital and online gambling expertise, together with the knowledge and contacts of a land-based industry veteran like Stephen, will enable us to provide our clients with a whole new level of marketing services. There’s so much to do in so little time; we can’t wait to get this partnership going.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url