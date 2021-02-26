Drone Project To Aid Protection Of Māui Dolphin

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Government is backing a new project to use drone technology to transform our understanding and protection of the Māui dolphin, Aotearoa’s most endangered dolphin.

“The project is just one part of the Government’s plan to save the Māui dolphin. We are committed to protecting this treasure,” Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said.

The drone project is working with MAUI63, a non-profit organisation developing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of finding and tracking Māui dolphins using artificial intelligence.

David Parker said the drone could provide unparalleled access to information about Māui dolphins, at a fraction of the cost of other data collection methods.

“This technology has the potential to compile detailed data on the habitats, population size and distribution and behaviour of the dolphins, along with many other types of marine species such as other dolphins, seabirds, and whales.

“By advancing our understanding of how Māui dolphins behave during the day and throughout the year this project will help us ensure the measures our Government has already put in place to protect our Māui dolphins are robust and appropriate.”

The Māui Drone Project is a one-year collaboration between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), which is contributing $545,762 through its Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures (SFF Futures) fund, non-profit wildlife technology organisation MAUI63 and WWF-New Zealand. Fishing companies Moana New Zealand and Sanford Limited are also supporting the project.

“Current estimates suggest that only 63 Māui dolphins aged over one year remain, so it’s critical that we work together to help save them from extinction,” David Parker said.

Fisheries New Zealand has committed 800 hours of technical expertise to help the project to analyse data, and develop models to track and predict the dolphins’ movements.

Data from the project will be publicly available. Fishing companies Moana New Zealand and Sanford are exploring how to use the information from the drone technology to reduce the risk to Māui and Hector’s dolphins.

