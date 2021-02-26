Business Scoop
Network

Dairy And Meat Drive Large Fall In Exports

February 26, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The value of total goods exports fell 10 percent in January 2021 from January 2020, to $4.2 billion, led by falls in dairy and meat, Stats NZ said today. The fall in exports of $486 million was the largest year-on-year fall in exports since March …

The value of total goods exports fell 10 percent in January 2021 from January 2020, to $4.2 billion, led by falls in dairy and meat, Stats NZ said today.

“The fall in exports of $486 million was the largest year-on-year fall in exports since March of 2016,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

The fall in exports was led by a drop in dairy products with milk powder, down $97 million, butter, down $62 million, and whey, down $31 million from January 2020.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: