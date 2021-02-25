Volume Of Wine On The Rise

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The total volume of wine available for consumption in New Zealand rose in 2020, Stats NZ said today. The volume of wine available to the New Zealand market was up 4.3 percent in 2020, in contrast to falls in each of the previous two years, …

“The volume of wine available to the New Zealand market was up 4.3 percent in 2020, in contrast to falls in each of the previous two years,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

“This year’s wine volume available to the domestic market is nearly 113 million litres, surpassing the previous high of 2017.”

