Rydges Formosa Golf Resort Is Now Open

25 February 2021 – Event Hospitality & Entertainment (EVENT) today announced that Rydges Formosa Golf Resort has officially opened its doors following multi-million dollar renovations of the accommodation villas, public spaces and golf course.

The resort is a unique product in the Auckland region and is expected to be met with an enthusiastic response from the market given its outstanding facilities; 50 refurbished one and two bedroom villa combinations, a stunning restaurant and bar, new driving range and a world-class 18-hole golf course designed by professional golfer Sir Bob Charles.

General Manager of Rydges Formosa Golf Resort, Marcus Keenan, said, “During our soft opening phase, we had a fantastic time connecting with locals living in the Whitford, Beachlands, Mareatai and surrounding areas and are proud to continue to offer a stunning community facility for those living in the vicinity to enjoy now renovations are complete”.

Keenan anticipates that the newly renovated resort will quickly become a favourite for weddings, corporate events and functions, with capacity for both intimate gatherings and large groups of up to 300 guests. “We have no doubt that Formosa will be a popular option for events, with guests having the option to entertain, stay and play a round of golf on site. Guests will feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city despite the resort only being 40 minutes by ferry from downtown Auckland and less than an hour by road,” said Keenan.

The hotel offers five versatile conference and meeting room spaces with different set ups to suit a range of needs. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of natural light and beautiful views while the event spaces offer the flexibility to accommodate all styles of events. The expert function and event team on site can help design a range of food and beverage packages to make for a memorable experience.

Spread over 170 hectares the resort boasts stunning clifftop panoramic views of the Hauraki Gulf and is home to one of New Zealand’s most spectacular golf courses. The world-class 18-hole course has magnificent shoreline views from both the 11th and 16th hole, while those new to the game can visit the onsite Pro Golf Shop for advice and classes from seasoned pros.

Aside from the resort’s immense appeal for those seeking a weekend golf escape the hotel is set to appeal to day-trippers wanting to enjoy its picturesque location and wonderful facilities, like Nineteen, the resort’s restaurant and bar.

With a focus on fresh, modern New Zealand cuisine, Nineteen’s menu features dishes showcasing native ingredients like horopito, kawakawa and karengo and celebrates a nose-to-tail and root-to-tip food philosophy.

The restaurant also offers sweeping views across the course to the water, and is the perfect place for a wine with lunch, a beer after a round, or a coffee catch up with friends.

Rydges Formosa Golf Resort is now open; book your golf getaway today.

