Porter Novelli Bolsters Leadership Team With High-profile Corporate Affairs Hire

Porter Novelli, New Zealand’s leading public relations firm, has today announced the appointment of Amber McEwen to the position of Executive Director to support continued growth.

Currently corporate affairs director at DB Breweries, Amber will join the agency’s leadership team working alongside Group Account Director Brad Pogson and reporting to Managing Director Louise Wright-Bush.

Amber has served as DB’s corporate affairs director since 2017, having started with the company in 2014 as external relations manager. Throughout her time at DB, Amber has played an integral role in embedding sustainability as a strategic priority for the company.

Her skillset also includes reputation management, crisis communication, government relations and brand PR in both consultancy and in-house positions. Throughout her 17-year career she has held roles at Auckland Racing Club, Fairfax Media and was former group account director at TBWA.

“We are delighted to have an industry leader of Amber’s calibre join our award-winning team. The mix of her skills, her vast experience, her energy and the breadth of her networks will be highly valued by our clients and ensure our work continues to make a powerful impact,” says Managing Director, Louise Wright-Bush.

Speaking of her new role Amber says, “Porter Novelli has an outstanding reputation and is moving from strength to strength. I’m thrilled to be joining Louise, Brad, and the wider team bringing my corporate communications acumen to the leadership table. The growth trajectory of the agency is impressive and I’m looking forward to being part of its future.”

Amber’s appointment follows the news that previous Porter Novelli New Zealand managing director and current Porter Novelli Los Angeles head, Strahan Wallis, will be returning to New Zealand to take the reins as the CEO of Clemenger Group New Zealand on March 15.

