NaturalShrimp Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Aquaculture Assets Of Hydrenesis Aquaculture, LLC

Press Release – ACN Newswire

NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), an aquaculture Company, which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire …NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), an aquaculture Company, which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the aquaculture assets of Hydrenesis Aquaculture, LLC for $12,500,000, consisting of $5,500,000 in cash and the balance due in NSI common stock. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal year 2021.

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp added, “NaturalShrimp has been working with Hydrenesis since 2018 on several solutions for the industry with the team at Hydrenesis. We currently have trials on going in Norway and Australia. The Company intends to immediately begin deployment of the technology in our hatchery and nursery systems. We also believe that the Hydrenesis technology will have major impacts on disease control in salmon, barramundi, and tilapia farming segments. We expect to file additional patents around the expansion of the application and use of the combined EC and Hydrenesis technology.”

David Antelo, CEO of Hydrenesis, Inc., said, “We are excited for the next evolution of our relationship with NaturalShrimp. We have been exploring the application of ‘Redox’ water treatment for several years. Our technologies’ ability to affect water chemistry and elevate water quality is proving to have a significant impact on growth and health metrics. Natural Shrimp’s bold vision and rapid growth trajectory make them the ideal partner for extending commercialization of Hydrenesis technologies to additional species applications.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url