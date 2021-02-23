As Kiwis Spend Up Large Staying Local, Kiwibank Takes Bank Of The Year, Credit Cards

Press Release – Canstar

Credit cards continue to be a popular payment option for New Zealanders, with a recent splurge in spending showing Kiwis are enjoying the summer. According to Kiwibank data, New Zealanders are making the most of staying local, travelling to see the best of New Zealand and spending more on their home renovations.

And today, Canstar is proud to announce Kiwibank as its winner of Credit Cards Bank of the Year Award 2021. The New Zealand-owned bank offers a range of choices for customers and was tipped into the winning spot by its low rate card, with its cost and feature ratings outperforming other major banks in the market.

Kiwibank’s Fiona Ehn, GM Cards and Payments, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by Canstar as having the leading credit card portfolio in NZ. Our range of products are designed to give our customers choice and to get ahead no matter what their goals might be, whether it’s to offer a lower rate, more affordable product or the ability for customers to earn where they spend.”

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said Kiwibank’s portfolio was strong, with its low rate card doing particularly well when rated against other major players in the market. Mr George also noted credit cards continued to play a key role in people’s financial arrangements, despite the rise in popularity of alternative payment systems such as Buy Now Pay Later.

Credit cards, which have higher levels of credit control and oversight, remain a valuable tool for many New Zealanders, Mr George said. “For those who use credit cards wisely, by staying within their budget and making repayments on time, credit cards are extremely useful for managing personal finances.”

