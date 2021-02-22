Reasearch Shows New Zealanders Want Income Support Increased

Press Release – Green Party

New UMR research reveals that 69 percent of New Zealanders agree that the government should increase the amount if income support paid to those on low incomes or not in paid work. Everyone deserves to live with dignity, to be able to put a roof …

“Everyone deserves to live with dignity, to be able to put a roof over their heads and to put food on the table. Clearly the majority of New Zealanders agree with this,” says Green Party spokesperson for Social Development & Employment Ricardo Menéndez March.

The survey was commissioned by a group of more than 40 organisations and found people from across salary groups, ages, renters and home-owners largely agreed with lifting income support.

“Our current social safety net just doesn’t do enough. We see this as more and more people continue to queue at Work and Income to make ends meet whilst property investors are profiting from the housing crisis.

“We must go further and faster to deliver income support that enables everyone to live good lives. We will continue to push for a Guaranteed Minimum Income of $325 per week, paid for by a Wealth Tax from six percent of the wealthiest New Zealanders, so that everyone can live with dignity.

“During COVID-19, we saw our collective ability to work together to change the system to protect us. The Government now has a social mandate to improve the lives of all New Zealanders, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet.”

