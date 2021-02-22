Popular Wedding Venue Property For Sale In Heart Of New Village Development

Press Release – Bayleys

A rural property housing a popular restaurant and wedding venue and identified for future development at the heart of a new village settlement has been placed on the market for sale.

6 Dyke Road, Karaka

The property at 6 Dyke Road, Karaka, about 30 minutes’ drive from Auckland Airport and 40 minutes from the CBD, is home to St Margaret’s Café, which attracts guests from across the region for weddings and functions amid expansive gardens in a country setting.

With boundaries along Dyke and Linwood roads, the site forms a central part of a precinct earmarked in Auckland Council’s unitary plan for the integrated development of a new rural village.

The Karaka North precinct is planned to give rise to both medium-density and more traditional residential development.

A new village centre will promote the development of retail, service and community activities to support the village and wider rural community – with the additional development of the Karaka Sports Complex, drawing in people from all over the country.

The Dyke Road property has mixed commercial and residential zoning providing for development and subdivision as part of the new village, which lies amid a number of major housing and commercial developments as well as the development of the new sports complex directly opposite the site.

Now on the market for the first time in 33 years, the land and buildings at 6 Dyke Road are being marketed for sale by auction on 9 March through Bayleys Pukekohe and Bayleys Papakura.

Salespeople Shane Snijder and Stefni Baigent said the approximately 2.47-hectare freehold site contained buildings totaling some 337 square metres and plenty of onsite parking.

“The café/restaurant consists of two commercial kitchens and indoor and outdoor dining areas that open out to a flat lawn which is often used for marquees,” said Mr Snijder.

“Other structures include a carport and a covered walkway, along with a two-bedroom cottage. Much of the rest of the site features sprawling country gardens – perfect for holding weddings and events.”

The property has a gross annual rent of $61,000 for use of the St Margaret’s Café premises. The lease runs until 2023 with a rent review and lease renewal due in April 2021.

Mr Snijder said a portion of the property nearest the junction of Dyke and Linwood roads was zoned Business – Local Centre, with the remainder zoned Residential – Mixed Housing Suburban.

The local centre zoning applied to small centres throughout Auckland, he said.

“Here it is designed to provide for the local convenience needs of the residential areas that will surround the new village centre – such as local retail, commercial services, food and beverage and grocery.”

Ms Baigent said the future plans for the area and supportive zoning opened a world of possibilities for new owners of the Dyke Road property.

“Planned as a central part of the new village, and surrounded by major developments, it is one of the few properties in the precinct that has zoning for commercial activity,” she said.

“Its zoning for both commercial activities and housing will present buyers with a host of options for future uses.”

Ms Baigent said that despite its rural setting, the property for sale was just five minutes from the Southern Motorway, 15 minutes from Papakura town centre and train station and 20 minutes from Manukau City.

“This location offers access to a wide range of established commercial and community amenities, along with exciting new facilities such as the leisure, sports and recreation hub being developed at the Karaka Sports Complex,” said Ms Baigent.

“It sits in the midst of one of the Auckland region’s most exciting growth hubs. Major housing developments, including the Paerata Rise lifestyle community between Karaka and Pukekohe and the Auranga development at Karaka’s Bremner Road, are set to add thousands of homes.

“In nearby Drury, massive development is underway to create a world-class facility for logistics, manufacturing and commercial operations, along with significant plans for retail and town centre development,” Ms Baigent said.

