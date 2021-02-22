Auckland Transport Should Be Consulting Communities

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is questioning the lack of community consultation by Auckland Transport in relation to the 13 traffic cameras set to be installed on Onewa Road. Alliance spokesperson, Monique Poirier, says:

“It is unacceptable that the Kaipātiki Local Board were not aware of the installation of these traffic cameras. They weren’t even privy to a presentation or workshop on the project.”

“What is the point of local representation if they are just as oblivious to planned activity in the area as the community? Ratepayers are paying millions of dollars every year to fund local boards and it is bureaucratic arrogance for Auckland Transport to turn around and say that there is no legal requirement for them to do any consultation.”

“There is an obligation for Auckland Transport to consult with local boards on transport matters that will directly affect the community. There are clearly a number of concerns that have been raised by locals, such as the possibility of being pinged for driving in and out of their driveways. These concerns could have been addressed and alleviated earlier if the local board had not been kept in the dark.”

“It is not acceptable for residents to just simply receive a letter in their letterbox with the local board being none the wiser.”

