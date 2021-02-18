BNZ Branches Operating Under Alert Levels 1 And 2

Press Release – BNZ

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement this afternoon that Auckland will be going to Alert Level 2 and the rest of the country to Alert Level 1 from midnight tonight, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating will change.

Auckland

22 branches in Auckland will be open.

However, to support physical distancing and to protect staff wellbeing, the following branches will remain closed during Alert Level 2:

Dominion Road

Henderson

Kumeu

Meadowlands

Waiuku

Remuera

Commercial Bay

Airport

Birkenhead

Brown’s Bay

Orewa

Takapuna

Branch opening hours are subject to change and customers should check the BNZ website for the latest information.

All Auckland branches will be offering reduced services to support physical distancing requirements, with the following services available:

Withdrawing or depositing cash

Setting up or changing your PIN number

Getting set up with Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards

Getting set up with online banking

For other services, customers can have phone-based appointments if they need, or are encouraged to use phone and internet banking where possible.

Customers are also urged to stay home if they are sick, scan in with the COVID Tracer app and to practise good hygiene.

Partners Centres are currently closed and will remain closed until Alert Level 1.

Rest of New Zealand

All BNZ branches outside Auckland will revert to their usual services and opening hours.

Partners Centres will also open and operating as usual again.

