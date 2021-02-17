Sewing Machine Prize Draw For 2022 Lower Hutt Quilt Symposium

Press Release – New Zealand Quilting Symposium

Mayor Campbell Barry was on hand for the Quilting Symposium 2022 Bernina Sewing Machine draw on Tuesday 16 February.

The sewing machine prize was an incentive for pre-registration to the 2022 Quilting Symposium, (A quilting Fiesta!), scheduled to be held in Lower Hutt in October 2022.

Mayor Barry said, “Lower Hutt is proud to have been selected as the location for this event and looks forward to welcoming quilters here in 2022.”

Symposium convener Debra De Lorenzo and General Manager of Bernina Glyn Singleton were also on hand to witness the draw which was won by Madalyn Brewer registration number WEB001035.

Interest in the Quilting Symposium has been very strong with over 1200 pre-registrations already processed. “The response from quilters has been huge,” said De Lorenzo. “We have had registrations from all over New Zealand and Australia, and as far away as the USA and England.”

Those who pre-registered before 31 January 2021 went into the draw for a Bernina Sewing Machine.

“Bernina have been a proud supporter of the Quilt Symposium for many years and we are thrilled that the 2022 Symposium will be held so close to our offices in Petone,” said Singleton. “The sewing machine we donated for this draw, shows our commitment to this event and quilters in general.”

While organising is well underway for classes, exhibitions and social events in Lower Hutt, organisers have one eye firmly on Covid-19 developments.

“Planning an event for 1500 quilters is hard enough. Adding Covid contingencies is another layer of complexity.” De Lorenzo.

De Lorenzo says that businesses such as Bernina as well as Sacred Heart College and The Hutt City Council have been immensely helpful and accommodating in these early stages of planning.

“Knowing what numbers to expect is a key part of planning and having Bernina offer a sewing machine as a prize for pre registrants has seen a surge in inquiries. From this initial response it looks like it is going to be huge for quilters, and Lower Hutt.”

