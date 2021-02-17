Mandatory Face Coverings To Remain On Metlink Services During Alert Level 1

Press Release – Metlink

Following the Government’s Alert Level 1 announcement, Metlink has confirmed that face coverings will still be mandatory on all bus, train and ferry services from midnight tonight.

“The Government has made it clear that people should wear face coverings on public transport and we encourage passengers to follow this advice before getting on our buses, trains and ferries. These measures will help keep passengers safe across the whole network,” says Scott Gallacher, General Manager of Metlink.

Students on dedicated school services do not have to wear face coverings, but students 12 years and older must wear face coverings if using regular public transport services.

Similar to passengers, Metlink’s frontline staff are required to wear face coverings, unless it is unsafe to do so due to medical reasons or it impairs their vision.

“Our staff and passengers did a great job at alert level 2 with over 99% of people on the region’s network wearing face coverings. I want to thank them for their ongoing patience and commitment to their fellow passengers”.

Metlink continues to encourage all passengers to maintain personal hygiene measures and log their travel, using the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app for contact tracing purposes.

“The safety of passengers and our Metlink team is paramount so please continue to follow all Government instructions. Metlink is doing all it can to place your safety at the forefront of everything we do, and we continue to carry out enhanced cleaning measures across trains, buses and ferries.

“However, if you are sick, please do not travel on public transport. Stay safe and be kind,” adds Scott Gallacher.

For further updates check out the Metlink website, contact our Metlink Service Centre on 0800 801 700, or follow our Facebook page.

