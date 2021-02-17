Disabled People Still Faring Worse Than Non-disabled People

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Disabled people continue to fare worse than non-disabled people across many aspects of their lives, with increasing numbers experiencing loneliness and discrimination, Stats NZ said today.

The Washington Group short set (WGSS) of questions on activity limitations has been included in June quarters of the household labour force survey (HLFS) since 2017. In 2020 these questions were also included in the December quarter, to allow better monitoring of how disabled people are faring over the COVID-19 recovery period.

“While most New Zealanders are doing well, as the country recovers from COVID-19, many disabled people continue to experience worse wellbeing outcomes than non-disabled people,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

